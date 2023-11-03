'Vanderpump Rules' Announces Season 11 Premiere Date at BravoCon 2023

Vanderpump Rules is returning for its highly-anticipated 11th season at the start of 2024, picking up the pieces for the cast in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal, dubbed the "Scandoval." On the first day of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will premiere in January as part of its 2024 slate of shows. While both Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix are returning as main cast members, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss will not appear in Season 11 following her part in the affair.

Also returning for Season 11 as main cast members are Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz. Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Shay's husband, Brock Davies, will appear as friends. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 "follows the former SURvers as they pick up the pieces following a scandal that sent shockwaves through the zeitgeist," according to the network. "With resentments, acceptance and shifting alliances, this group attempts to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships."

Ahead of BravoCon, Sandoval opened up about his nerves attending the fan convention on his Everybody Loves Tom podcast. Sandoval told Schwartz that he expected fans to show their support for Madix, especially at the show's panel. "If she comes out, it's like, 'Yay,' [or] whatever. Then I come out and people are going to want to show their loyalty to Team Ariana or whatever, and I'm a little nervous about it," Sandoval said.

The restaurant owner also discussed his affair on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, saying his months-long affair "blew up." He continued, "People were messaging me paragraphs of just like, vicious, like, so visceral, like, hatred," adding, "Before this whole scandal, I would meet people who had probably seen me on Vanderpump Rules, and they'd be like, 'Oh my gosh, he's so cool.' And then now, people think I'm a complete narcissist, creeper vibes."

Additionally at BravoCon, the network announced that The Real Housewives of Dubai will return for a second season with new Housewife Taleen Marie, who joins returning cast members Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. As previously announced, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Southern Hospitality, Summer House Martha's Vineyard and Top Chef will all air new seasons in 2024.