'So You Think You Can Dance' Fans Dig for Answers Over Judge's Firing After One Week

✖

Shortly after the show's season 17 premiere, Matthew Morrison was relieved of his judging duties on the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Dance. Morrison, 43, left the dance competition series because he did not follow "competition production protocols."

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," the Tony Award-nominated Broadway star said in a statement shared with Deadline on May 27. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

A source told Us Weekly that Morrison departed the show due to a "minor infraction." The Glee alum leaves the series just over a week after the May 18 premiere. Although no further explanation has been provided, fans speculated on Reddit which production protocol Matthew broke.

One fan theorized, "With a competition show, it's regarded as a form of gambling, similar to a lottery. The rules for protocol are very very strict because of this and could not only get a production shut down and sued in civil court but also face criminal fraud charges. "The producers are probably making him make a statement where he accepts blame to limit their liability in fraud accusations and allow them to counter-sue MM if a contestant, investor, or insurer sues production."

The user continued,"...whatever MM did was big enough to make production worry about their wallets, so it's very likely he had some sort of relationship with a contestant, sexual or otherwise, that was against CA gambling laws." A second commented, "He probably knew one of the final contestants and didn't disclose it."

Another remarked, "I honestly think this is something less salacious than we think, only because I think if it were they would've worded it differently so it'd be less obvious. He never should've been a judge anyway."

Morrison was one of three new judges this season, replacing Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy with JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Sources told Deadline that a new judge will join Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the panel for the next round of competition episodes, which begin June 15. Morrison appears in a total of four pre-taped episodes.

Morrison told Playbill earlier this month that he's been following the show for "many, many years," saying, "I'm well-versed in so many different practices of dance, so I am in a good position to give my thoughts." The Us Weekly source noted that although Morrison is "disappointed," he's "happy to have left on good terms," and added, "He plans to spend time with his family and is excited about what is next."

Other stars who were previously judges on the program include Vanessa Hudgens, Maddie Ziegler, Jason Derulo, and Paula Abdul. So You Think You Can Dance airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.