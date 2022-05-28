'So You Think You Can Dance' Judge Fired After Just 1 Week

✖

So You Think You Can Dance may have recently introduced a new panel of judges, but one of those individuals is already taking a step back from the show. Us Weekly reported that Matthew Morrison is exiting the show shortly after its Season 17 premiere. In a statement, Morrison said that the decision to leave was left out of his hands after he failed to "follow competition protocols."

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said in a statement about his departure. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show." The Glee alum went on to explain why he was leaving the show so soon after its premiere, which saw him, JoJo Siwa, and Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the judges' panel.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet." Morrison did not go into further detail regarding what rule he broke while filming the Fox competition. But, Us Weekly reported that it was a "minor infraction." Morrison appeared alongside Siwa and Boss during the So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 premiere, which aired on May 18. Even though he has been let go from the series, he will appear in episodes that were pre-taped. Variety noted that Morrison will appear in a total of four episodes.

Since Morrison is leaving the series, that leaves an open spot on the judges' panel. According to a representative for the series, they "will soon announce a new judge to the series for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15th featuring the Top 12 performing for America's vote." Prior to this report, Morrison expressed his excitement over joining the So You Think You Can Dance family. He told Playbill that he has been a fan of the show for "many, many years," and added, "I'm well-versed in so many different practices of dance, so I am in a good position to give my thoughts."