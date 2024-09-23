Snoop Dogg to Tie Unfortunate 'The Voice' Record

Even though The Voice Season 26 premieres on Monday, we already know the Season 27 coach roster. Unfortunately for Snoop Dogg, he's not on it. That means his run as a coach on the NBC singing competition, which begins with Season 26, will only last one season.

This quick turnaround puts Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus Jr.), among a small group of superstar coaches that only lasted one season on The Voice. Ariana Grande, Camilla Cabello and Dan + Shay are the only other acts to exit the show after serving as a full-time coach for merely one season. That's not the worst group of names to be among, but it's still an unfortunate The Voice record, regardless.

It's unclear why Snoop Dogg isn't returning for Season 27; either NBC didn't want him back or his schedule wouldn't allow it. The network does appear to be planning a bigger reset after Season 26, with Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani also stepping away from the big red chairs ahead of Season 27.

(Photo: Official promotional artwork for The Voice Season 26 featuring (L-R) Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé - NBC)

However, the fourth Season 26 coach, Michael Bublé, was asked back and will return for Season 27 alongside newcomer Kelsea Ballerini and Voice vets Adam Levine and John Legend.

There is always the possibility that the "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice" rapper will improve his Voice legacy by coming back to the show. Stefani and Jennifer Hudson were previously members of the one-season club but eventually came back to the program.