'The Voice' Is Finally Giving Kelsea Ballerini Her Due

Kelsea Ballerini is returning to The Voice, and it's finally going to be a permanent placement. After the country singer served as a Battle Advisor for Season 16 and briefly filled in for coach Kelly Clarkson during Season 20, Ballerini has joined the singing competition as a new coach for Season 27 in 2025. This will mark Ballerini's first time as a coach, and she will be the only new coach in the red chair for Season 27.

The Grammy-nominated artist will be joined by Michael Bublé for his second season and John Legend for his tenth. Fan-favorite Adam Levine makes his long-awaited return to The Voice as coach. Ballerini will certainly be in some good company, and it will be great to see her finally in the red chair after all that she's done for the series and the aspiring singers. Considering she already got a taste of being a coach when she filled in for Clarkson, this should be no problem for her.

News of the Season 27 coaches comes not long after Season 26 coaches were announced. Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani are set to take to the red chairs for the upcoming season this fall. It was recently announced that McEntire will be leaving The Voice, but even though she won't be coaching for Season 27, it's always possible she could come back. But with her new show, Happy's Place, she is going to be awfully busy, so it's not surprising that after Season 26, she's stepping away.

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini has been taking over country music in recent years. Even with her debut album, she proved to be a powerhouse. The First Time gave Ballerini three consecutive #1 singles, making her the first female country artist to do so from a debut album. She's had seven #1 singles and five Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. As both a singer and songwriter, Ballerini will have a lot to offer for the aspiring singers and it's going to be interesting to see how she does.

As of now, a premiere date has yet to be released for The Voice Season 27, but it will be sometime in 2025, likely early 2025, for midseason. Fans will just have to be patient, and the wait will surely be worth it. Season 26 will premiere this fall on NBC.