'sMothered': Trevor Finally Tells India to Move out in Exclusive Sneak Peek

In the wake of pregnant wife DeLeesa's health scare, sMothered star Trevor is finally asking mother-in-law India to get her own place. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, India is shocked that her beloved son-in-law is kicking her out after DeLeesa's repeated requests for her mom to move out went unfulfilled.

Trevor breaks the news to India at a restaurant, telling his mother-in-law he asked her there "because I think it's time we talked with everything going on with DeLeesa and her health." India responds, "Her health is just like my health, and I told her that before too because [preeclampsia is] actually hereditary."

Trevor explains that while he's no doctor and doesn't know "the whole science behind what causes preeclampsia," he's concerned about DeLeesa being "anxious" or "stressed," especially with their other kids and her lack of sleep. "My thing is just like what's gonna be best for DeLeesa and her health moving forward," he continues. "She's asked me time and time again, 'When's mom leaving?'"

At that, India begins to get upset, telling Trevor, "Here we go. I knew it was coming." Trevor continues that while he's "constantly pushed it off" in hopes of "[kicking] the can down the road a little longer," it's time for India to find her own place. "You already know," he adds, "I don't want you to have to go."

Trevor assures his mother-in-law, "To this day, to this conversation right now, I don't want you to have to go. But I'm petrified, I'm really scared that something's gonna happen to my wife." But she's not having it, grabbing her purse and getting up to go, creating a scene that the other restaurantgoers can't help but watch. "When [I was] asked to come down here, I lost everything to freaking come down here," she fumes.

India admits to the camera later that she's "pissed" about how this is all unfolding. "I'm pissed because Trevor invited me to come down here. I gave up everything to come down here – my apartment, my job, my furniture..." she says in a confessional. "I mean even my friends – I have no friends down here in Atlanta. I gave everything to come down here. So you're gonna take me out to eat. You didn't have to take me out to eat, that's like feeding a pig and then slaughtering it afterwards and then eating it."

sMothered airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.