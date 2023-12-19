'sMothered': Eva's Wedding Meddling Upsets Sunnie's Boyfriend in Exclusive Sneak Peek

sMothered mom Eva may have gone too far when it comes to daughter Sunnie's future wedding. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Sunnie's boyfriend Scott is shocked to find himself at a wedding dessert planning session set up by Eva – despite not having popped the question yet.

"My mom is literally springing all this wedding stuff on Scott so she can get him to propose," Sunnie explains to the camera of her mom's covert wedding planning. "This bridal magazine, all this wedding cake stuff, asking, where's the venue? All this s- I'm like, I was not expecting this."

Scott isn't exactly thrilled at the interference either. "Your mom paid for the date, planned it to get me here to choose wedding stuff for a wedding that I don't even know about," he explains to Sunnie, who insists her mom is trying to "just do something nice." Scott isn't buying it though. "That's lovely all but if we're gonna have a wedding, it's gonna be our wedding and it's gonna be on our terms, and it's when I'm ready to do it, and it's when you're ready to do it – not when she's ready to do it," he tells Sunnie, reminding her that with other mother-daughter relationships, "this is not a thing."

Scott continues that he's not thrilled to be "surprised with a wedding" when he initially thought he was being "treated on a date," but Sunnie snaps back, "No one said anything about a wedding. Like you haven't even asked me yet. It's just a nice gesture." Scott quips, "Oh, I'm sorry, is this for my quinceañera? I don't understand – this is my graduation gift?" but Sunnie wonders why wedding planning "scares" him so much.

Scott explains that he isn't scared by wedding planning but by her mom's interference. "This is just not my wedding. This is your mom's wedding," he says, as Sunnie insists, "Nobody's marrying my mom." Scott isn't so sure, telling his girlfriend, "I kind of feel like I would be marrying your mom." With the line in the sand drawn, Sunnie throws down the gauntlet, telling Scott, "You haven't asked either one of us, so I don't think that's a problem."

As Scott and Sunnie get more heated about their surprise tasting, Kady Miller, the owner of Dessert Alchemist, has been observing just how awkward of an appointment this has become. "So when I handed Scott the wedding menu, I could tell Scott was a little bit taken aback. He kind of looked at Sunnie like, 'What's going on here?' And so I kind of just took a step back," Miller observes. "If he's genuinely not ready to be married, that's a huge decision and that could scare somebody off, like 100%."

sMothered airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.