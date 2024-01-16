'sMothered': Brittani's Mom Mary Takes Over Her BBL Consultation in Exclusive Sneak Peek

sMothered star Brittani will have mom Mary right by her side as she goes under the knife for a Brazilian butt lift, even if it's not as close by her side as Mary had hoped. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Mary completely takes over Brittani's BBL consultation with Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.

At her daughter's surgery consultation, Mary advises Salzhauer that she and her daughter "do surgeries all the time," which gives the plastic surgeon pause. "Whoa, whoa. All the time?" he asks, as Mary answers, "Well, yeah." Mary herself hasn't undergone a BBL, but has gotten "several boob jobs," so she came prepared with a list of questions for the doc that she breaks out as Brittani sits silently.

"So let's see what we got here," Mary says, reading from her lengthy list. "What does the procedure actually involve?" Salzhauer explains, "So [Brittani will] be completely asleep. But I make little incisions in the areas of the body where I'm gonna take the fat out from and I suck out the fat. Then I put antibiotics in it and then pump it back into the butt, into the areas that she wants it."

"Fat could be hidden behind muscle?" Mary asks as Brittani stands up for Salzhauer to indicate on her body more of what the surgery will entail. "No, it's not behind the muscle. It's right on top here," he says, gesturing to areas of Brittani's belly that will be liposuctioned during her procedure. "Everything that you can grab here is fat, all this and this, and this is fat." As for any "visible scars" Mary is worried about her daughter having, Salzhauer assures they will be "tiny."

The doctor hasn't hesitated with any of Mary's questions yet, but he does seem taken aback when she asks if she and Brittani could go skating, or if there would be complications "if she fell on her butt." Salzhauer responds, "You're gonna have to take a week off from all the fun rollerskating." He's also surprised when Mary asks if his office offers any "two-for-one specials," as she's interested in some "new boobs" herself. "You'd have to talk to the girls in the front that deal with the financial stuff," Salzhauer answers after a moment.

Mary's "big question" is much more of a reach. "Can I be in the surgical room with her during her surgery?" she asks Salzhauer, who answers quickly, "No, no, no, no," before noting that he does have an observation room Mary could wait in if she really wants. Mary explains, "Because Brittani's the love of my life. She's my best friend," as Salzhauer assures her, "I understand completely. You're a good mom for coming."

sMothered airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.