'sMothered': Scott Worries Eva Will Ruin His Proposal to Sunnie in Exclusive Season Finale Clip

After a season of dealing with questions about marriage from his girlfriend Sunnie's overbearing mother, Eva, Scott is ready to pop the question at last. But in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Scott worries that Eva will end up ruining his proposal plans before he even gets the ring out of his pocket.

"I put a lot into this proposal, and I do feel like there's a lot of pressure," Scott says and he nervously investigates a mosaic art display during his planned proposal outing with Sunnie and, of course, Eva. "I feel like this has to go perfect, and it's weighing on me a little bit. This is an important day for me, as well as Sunnie and Eva, and I just feel like I don't want to screw it up."

Posing with a large sculpture of a skeleton groom seated at a table with his skeleton bride, Sunnie points out the romantic significance of where they're posing for photos, as Scott plays it off as if he didn't notice the marital theme. "Oh, wow, well, look at that," he shrugs off, as Sunnie points out that the two sculptures appear to be celebrating their wedding day.

As Scott tries to play it cool, Eva goes in the opposite direction, telling the couple, "You [were] meant to see this. It's telling you something. God is telling you something." Scott continues to try and brush off the suggestion, saying simply, "That's crazy. ...Yep, that's a wedding day." But Eva isn't backing down, prodding, "Open your eyes. Hint, hint, Scott."

Scott is growing increasingly nervous that his future mother-in-law is going to take the proposal into her own hands. "Oh s-," he says to the camera later. "Knowing Eva, she's probably gonna pull the ring outta my pocket and do it herself. I just hope she can keep the secret long enough so I can propose."

As Eva asks Scott, "Are you ready, sir?" he tries to brush off the nerves long enough to tell Sunnie and her mother, "Yep, let's go find some aliens." But will Scott be able to pull off his proposal without Eva ruining the moment?

The sMothered season finale airs Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.