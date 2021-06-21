'sMothered': Carina Admits She Won't Date Without Her Mom in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Carina's dating life is dead in the water without mom Amy. The sMothered mother-daughter duo's close dynamic could be preventing Carina from finding the love of her life, she reveals in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode of the TLC show. It's clear the two are close as they celebrate Amy's birthday on a boat off the coast of their Hawaiian home, and Amy admits she "would not have a birthday" if her daughter couldn't be there.

"What is the point of living if you're not having fun all the time?" Carina says as they goof off together, with her mom wholeheartedly agreeing. As they cruise toward their destination to celebrate another year of Amy's life, the birthday girl expresses her desire to be surrounded by men on her big day. "I'm going to hope to God that this is a 99.9% dude sausage party because we are going to bring exactly what their sausage was not having today when we get there," she tells her daughter and friends. "That's my hope, but we will see."

It's then that Amy brings up her daughter's dating life, which she said includes a "sausage that she just let completely go sideways." Carina says the man in question has been talking to her for about a year after they met on Instagram, and despite him being "super cute" and in the military, she couldn't bring herself to go on a date with him that was scheduled for a few weeks prior.

Amy also had a date scheduled that day, and so the mother-daughter duo decided to both go on their dates to the same place at the same time. "We were going to act like we didn't know each other," Amy explains. "We were gonna be at the thing, but so we could watch each other kind of thing." Amy's date didn't quite pan out, however, and when her mom came home early, Carina admits she bailed on her own night out.

"I called him, I'm like, 'I just don't feel good. I don't really feel like going anywhere. Sorry,'" Carina recalls, despite her mother's prodding to go enjoy herself. "My idea in my head was that we were both going to be on a date together with different people," she says. "And then when you came home, I didn't even want to go anymore." Catch more of Carina and Amy's story on sMothered, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.