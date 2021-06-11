'sMothered': Jason Stands His Ground With Sunhe Bedroom Drama in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Jason is putting his foot down with future mother-in-law Sunhe when it comes to her plans to move in while he and Angelica are expecting their first child. The sMothered trio has a tense moment over bedroom plans in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

"Sunhe is constantly berating me. I take big offense to that," Jason tells the camera as Sunhe inspects the home in which she plans to move in with her daughter. When Sunhe finds a bed in the room she previously claimed, she makes it clear she isn't happy with the accommodations, even when Jason explains he simply had to move his own bed temporarily while work is done on the floor.

"Yeah, but why in my room? Why didn't you have it in your own room?" Sunhe asks indignantly, to which Jason replies, "This isn't your room." When Sunhe protests, Jason points out it will actually be his own mother staying in that room when she moves to Las Vegas to be with his family. This is news for Sunhe, who asks Jason, "How do you invite somebody to move in with you and take the room away?"

"When I agreed to move in with Jason and Angelica, I understood that I would have my own room. I need my own space," she says. "The only reason I think that Jason is going back on the agreement is because his mother is wanting to move to Las Vegas." Jason explains to her that he actually is giving up his office for her to sleep in, but Sunhe correctly clocks that he also wants to turn that room into the nursery in the future.

"This was gonna be Sunhe's room, but now my mom's coming," Jason explains to the camera. "So it's gonna be my mom's room and Sunhe can just stay with the baby in the nursery. I mean, I'm sure Sunhe's gonna wanna spend a lot of time with the baby anyway, so what's the big deal? I know Sunhe thinks that whatever she says goes, but this is still my house and my mom is now gonna be priority."

Shutting down the conversation and walking away, Jason tells Sunhe, "This is it. This is my mom's room and I just don't wanna talk about it no more. This is my home." Sunhe tells her daughter that neither of them should move in with Jason if she doesn't have a dedicated room, but Angelica admits they "don't have a choice" at the moment.

"We have to move here. We have no time," she tells her mother. "I'm not happy about it either, but when it's all said and done, Jason is the father of my child. We're getting married. We have to all live in the same place. Where I am I need you to be with me. I need you here, Mom." sMothered airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.