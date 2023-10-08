'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Marries David Wooley

Christine Brown has gotten married. On Saturday, the 51-year-old Sister Wives star got married to her fiancé David Woolley, 59, in front of 330 guests in Moab, Utah. "It's a fairytale," Brown told PEOPLE. "It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true."

Guests enjoyed a scenic dinner cruise down the Colorado River on Friday night as part of the couple's nuptial festivities. "We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible," Brown said prior to the ceremony. "We're going to have so much fun."

As for the decor, wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler incorporated shades of rust, dusty rose, mauve, deep plum, and peachy coral to complement the stunning backdrop. "The view, the scenery, it's unreal," said Wooley. "You can't beat it." Brown's son, Paedon, and her father escorted her to the altar wearing a dress from Boda Bridal before she joined Woolley. Intricate beading detail adorned the plunging neckline of the dress.

"We're going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me," Brown said ahead of the wedding. "We wanted to make it as family-oriented as possible." The bride and groom exchanged vows under a floral arch at the Colorado River.

As "At Last" by Etta James played, they were introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley after a passionate kiss. According to PEOPLE, the couple held their reception under a tent decorated with "breathtaking" lights and flowers following their "short and sweet" ceremony.

A cocktail hour featured sparkling apple cider and champagne, as well as Moscow mules and mojitos, followed by a buffet dinner featuring roast beef, BBQ chicken, cowboy potatoes, baked beans, and corn on the cob. The couple cut a three-tier naked cake, along with Woolley's Darth Vader groom's cake, his "must-have" for the event.

On Valentine's Day, Brown revealed her relationship with Woolley in an Instagram post introducing her now-fiance, whom she called her "soulmate." Brown wrote, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's (sic) first breath." She added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this." She officially introduced Woolley after the TLC star revealed she was "dating someone exclusively" earlier that month.

After spending more than 25 years together, Brown announced the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021, sharing with fans that: "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family." The split was documented in season 17 of Sister Wives and was heated after Brown relocated to Utah with their daughter, Truely.

Brown and Kody have six children, including Paedon, 24, as well as Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Since their separation, Kody also split from his first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown. He is currently married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.