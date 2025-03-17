The Sister Wives family just got a little bigger! Maddie Brush (née Brown), the 28-year-old daughter of Janelle and Kody Brown, welcomed her fourth child with husband Caleb Brush on Friday, March 14.

“Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!” Maddie captioned a sweet photo of her sleeping baby girl shared on Saturday, March 15.

“Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect,” she added. “We are completely smitten with our newest little love.”

Maddie made sure to pay tribute to her late brother Garrison, who died by suicide in March 2025 at the age of 25, with her daughter’s name. One Instagram user speculated about the Sister Wives baby’s name, writing, “I love her name, especially Estelle. Is it like a tribute to Garrison since Estelle means Star in Latin.” Maddie replied in the comments, “That is exactly what it is.”

The TLC personality announced her pregnancy in September, posting a photo of her growing baby bump she captioned, “What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!” She added, “Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025.” Mom Janelle was quick to repost the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, “Pretty dang excited,” in the caption.

Maddie and Caleb are also parents to son Axel, 7, and daughters Evie, 5, and Josephine, 2. The birth of their fourth child comes amid the couple’s estrangement from Maddie’s father Kody, who revealed in the most recent episode of Sister Wives that his relationship with his daughter had grown turbulent following Janelle’s decision to leave her plural marriage in December 2022, almost a year after Christine Brown made the same choice.

“Kody really did kind of cut off communication with Caleb and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and the kids really don’t know who he is. He’s not been out to visit. He doesn’t call,” Janelle said in a Sept. 22 episode. “Maddie and Caleb don’t really have much of a relationship with him.”

Kody added that from his perspective, “I didn’t really cut off communications with Madison. She cut it off with me.” He continued, “Every time I talked to her, it was a fish for gossip and I got tired of it.”