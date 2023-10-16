'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Calls His Exes and Kids 'Jerks'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is not holding back his feelings as he calls his exes and some of his own kids "jerks." According to ET, the heated situation started on Sunday night when Kody's ex-wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown met up with a number of their older children, whom they share with Kody. As the group chatted, the adult children opened up about a tense text exchange they had with their father's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, which resulted in hurt and division.

Speaking candidly, Gwendlyn Brown — a biological daughter of Christine and Kody — recalled Robyn and her children addressing "trauma" they've endured through the years. "Where's the trauma coming from? Because Dad prefers them," Gwendlyn said, later adding of her conversation with Robyn, "She said, 'I'm not talking to you guys anymore.' And then she told Mykelti and Logan to tell us that she wasn't going to talk to us anymore."

Family tensions are revealed when Christine and Janelle have dinner with their children, Sunday on an all new #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/4F2zhXXQn4 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 13, 2023

Robyn, however, has a different position on the situation. "From my perspective, Kody did not choose us. My kids and I wanted to be a part of this family and wanted to be accepted and loved by everyone," she said. "When we were blending families years ago, there was a lot of trouble. I didn't feel like I had a lot of support from the other parents... My kids and I have felt like we got voted off the Brown family island."

Kody defended Robyn from the family's accusations and even took responsibility for the COVID-19 restrictive holiday plans they had made. "Robyn never made any of the Christmas COVID rules. That's not her job," he said. "That's my job. I made those rules." However, Garrison and Gabriel Brown — biological cons of Janelle and Kody — admitted that they, too, feel Robyn has caused problems for the family. "We don't need Dad anymore," Garrison added, with Christine replying, "I think every kid needs a dad."

"She was gaslighting everyone into treating her with special treatment," Gabriel went on to say. Garrison responded, "Using COVID to make Dad exclusive and then turning herself into the victim and saying it's our fault." Gwendlyn then quipped, "Who needs a dad when we have two moms? Love is love," referring to Christine and Janelle.

Eventually, Kody spoke out in a confessional interview, and he blasted his former wives and children for their comments. "All of you are just kind of jerks. I don't want to be around you and I'm tired of it," Kody said. "And I don't want to call them. I don't want to talk to them." He also accused Christine of "feeding the flames," adding, "Christine forced herself into my life. She basically insisted that we be married. I don't care that she's leaving. It hurt initially, but I'm fine. She should stop trash-talking me to my children."

"Every s**t talk, every trash talk, every opinion is absolutely reciprocated," he added. "I think the same thing of them." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.