'Sister Wives' Star Wants to Move Back to Utah Following Heated Finale

The tenth season of TLC's Sister Wives has shown that the Brown family has been undergoing some major fractures. The breakdown of Kody and Meri's marriage has been a major part of the season, and lately the cracks in Kody's marriage with Christine have also started to show. People released a sneak peek of the season finale, and in it, Christine confides in her fellow sister wives that she is considering leaving their Arizona family compound and moving back to Utah because she doesn't feel like she can "do marriage" with Kody anymore.

"When we were there, you guys all talked about Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there," Christine tearily explained to the other wives, recalling the fond memories that they had from their previous trip back to their former home state. "So I thought that you felt the same."

"I'm sorry, I just don't even know how to make this okay for you," Janelle replied. Robyn explains that while she feels like Utah "will always be home," the lack of acceptance of their plural marriage makes it impossible for her to entertain. "So when we went, I mean, it did feel like that, but it's just, it's home but it's not friendly, is how I feel. I mean, there's a part of it that will always be home to me, always," Robyn said. "But it's not friendly to us and I don't know. I just don't know how to feel comfortable doing that to my kids."

Christine then breaks down to Meri, exclaiming "Meri, I can't do marriage with Kody anymore." The Brown family patriarch has not picked up on the signs that another one of his marriages is in trouble and is taken aback at her declaration. "I don't know what just happened. I mean, I'm sitting here going, 'Wait a second. Why didn't you pitch it to them? You were enthusiastic about it.' It seems like she didn't even try," he said in a confessional.

In a previous episode, Christine revealed that she didn't feel like she ranked high on Kody's list of important people. "More than anything with Kody is, I don't feel like I'm very important to him," she admitted. "It's hard to get together and feel like I still matter and I'm still important," Christine later explained to Janelle. "I think that when it comes down to it, I don't matter that much... not really." Tune in for all the plural family drama in the season 10 finale Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.