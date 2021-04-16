Kody Brown Pours Gasoline on 'Sister Wives' Marriage Woes With Finale Comments

✖

The two-hour Sister Wives Season 15 finale is just a few days away, and the latest preview teases an incredibly tense episode. At one point, Kody Brown calls polygamy "hell" while his four wives are torn over the family's future. Kody is legally married to Robyn Brown, but in spiritual unions with three other women, all of whom have made it clear that they have very different ideas about what the family's next moves should be.

"We have spent our whole life to build a one-family culture," Janelle Brown said in a confessional in the clip. "This could tear that apart." Then, Janelle is shown telling Kody she is "worried about my sanity and our relationship." A dashboard camera in Christine Brown's car shows her saying she wants to move back to Utah through tears. More shots show Robyn Brown and Meri Brown looking frustrated during an outdoor meeting.

Is the one family dream over for good? Don't miss the #SisterWives season finale Sunday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/78El5yjvP2 — TLC Network (@TLC) April 15, 2021

"I am in polygamy hell!" Kody said in a confessional. "But I can't take it anymore." Meri is then shown telling the cameras that everything is falling apart. Another scene shows Meri comforting Christine. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," she is heard saying. "I don't want to do it anymore." This scene follows a moment in last weekend's episode when Christine told the cameras she felt like she was at the bottom of Kody's "list of important people." She also told Janelle she no longer liked the current situation, where the wives live in separate homes near Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody's issues with Meri have also been a long-running subject at the center of the season. In the April 4 episodes, the couple celebrated 30 years as a couple, but Meri was not in a celebrating mood. "Here we are, celebrating our non-anniversary because we’re not a couple, but we’re a family," she told Kody, notes InTouch Weekly. "You and I have not been out together since last year’s anniversary, which is fine. It is it what it is."

For his part, Kody refused to give Meri an ultimatum. "My discussion with Meri right now isn’t about me telling Meri that she has to have a divorce with me, that she has to leave," he said. “I’m not doing that. I will never do that. My faith doesn’t allow me to. My conscience doesn’t allow me to … I’m like, ‘I’m finally out of the anger phase, I’m finally out of the bitterness now how are we gonna do this right?'"

While all these problems play out on the show, Robyn has insisted the two have not broken up. "Let’s just clarify something here... I love this man," she wrote on Instagram in December. Meri and Kody married in 1990, but they divorced legally so he could marry his fourth wife, Robyn, who joined the family in 2010. Kody married Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994. The family has 18 children among them.

Robyn has hopes the family could continue to grow. In a conversation with Kody, she admitted to being "baby hungry" and wanting another child. Fans will have to tune into the season finale on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Past episodes are available to stream on Discovery+.