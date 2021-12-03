‘Sister Wives’ Star Plays Peacemaker Between Kody Brown and Fellow Wife With ‘Sweet’ Gesture

The Brown family has been battling family drama in the latest season of Sister Wives, and the wives are working together to help keep the peace. In a new clip from the Dec. 5 episode, Kody Brown is encouraged to make a s’more for his first wife Meri by his fourth wife Robyn. “Kody made me a s’more,” Meri explains in the confessional style interview. “I’m going to tell a secret. I saw Robyn tell him to make it for me, and I’m OK with that because he still made it for me. To me, this is just kind of what it’s all about. We’re meant to have each other’s backs.”

“So, Meri said you put Kody up to that? Is that true?” a crew member off-camera asks Robyn. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Robyn laughingly responds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Kody and Christine deciding to end their “spiritual union” this year, there has been a lot of discussion about whether Kody and Meri, who have been together for 30 years will go the distance. Kody and Meri were legally married until 2014 when they divorced so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children.

“So, a few months ago, Kody and I had our 30th anniversary. I’ve had a lot of people say to me, ‘Why are you still there? He clearly doesn’t love you. You’re just brainwashed … You’re just doing this because you think it’s what’s going to get you to heaven. Why do you stay?’” Meri explained. “Well, because it’s my family. Because I have a confirmation from God that this is where I am meant to be. This is a very conscious choice that I’m making.” Kody claimed that they had an “amiable relationship” but that he had “no desire or interest in a romantic relationship” with Meri.

On Nov. 2, Christine confirmed the breakup, in a statement writing that “after more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” The reality TV personality added that she and Kody will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” In his own statement, Kody said, “we enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”