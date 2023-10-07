'Sister Wives' Star Mourns Death of Brother

Meri Brown is mourning the death of her brother. The Sister Wives star posted a lengthy message on Instagram alongside some family photos to announce the news that her brother, Adam, had died after battling cancer. She said he recently "made the decision to not continue his chemo treatment, due to the rapid progression of his cancer & deterioration of his body." She confessed that shortly after she "learned that Adam's cancer was terminal & that he potentially had only weeks or months to live, something hit me like a ton of bricks. After his passing, I would be the one remaining from the original four."

Just short of his 55th birthday, Brown said her big brother passed away yesterday. "We lost Teresa, our sister just younger than me, to cancer in 2006," the reality star explained. "We lost our oldest brother Marc to heart issues in 2015. Now Adam to another type of cancer. That leaves me." Brown did say that she still has three younger sisters, "the 7 of us just mom's kids. Plus, many other siblings from our large family structure."

Brown wondered "why his passing, and leaving me as the one remaining of the original four, is impacting me like it is. The only 4 that were born in CA and have memories of our young childhood there? The only 4 that were in existence before we moved to Utah where mom & dad began their lives as a plural family?" She figured it was because the four of them were born with only one to two years between them all. Even so, "there's always been something about the original 4. Not better, just different. Not closer, just different."

Losing a family member is never easy, even when you know it's coming. Meri Brown is taking this time to "move forward living, loving, forgiving, remembering. She reflected on her relationship with Adam, saying it "taught me many things, and I have no doubt will continue to teach me things. I remain open to those lessons & look forward to them with anticipation. For now, I remember him with honor, kindness, & love."

Brown ends her message seemingly with an inside joke between her and her late brother, telling him that she has the last word, "and that word is REGARDLESS." It's been a tough year for Meri Brown, as she split with husband Kody Brown in December of last year. Our condolences go out to Brown and her family during this tough time.