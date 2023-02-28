'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Clarifies Her Sexuality After Split From Kody

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has taken time to clarify her sexuality for fans of the show who had questions after she split from ex-husband Kody Brown. PEOPLE reports that Meri took to Instagram Live to clear up the confusion, saying, "I've got people really wondering what I may or may not want to say. I'm just gonna do it. I am ...straight."

The 52-year-old added, "I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I'm coming out as being straight." Meri then went on to say, "It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it. I'm either dating this guy or dating this girl because people can't seem to think I can be friends, completely platonic friends, with females or males." Some of the speculations, PEOPLE noted, seemed to stem from the fact that Meri was the unfortunate victim of a catfish scam, wherein a woman tricked her into online communication under the false pretenses that the TLC reality TV star was talking to a man.

Meri is not Kody's only former partner to make a big personal announcement lately, as Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently admitted that she's "finally happy" after ditching her ex. In a post on Instagram, she shared a video of her and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, dancing together and, in the post's caption, Christine wrote, "I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen."

Christine previously revealed her relationship with Wooley on Valentine's Day, sharing some photos of them together and introducing him to all her fans and followers. "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Meri was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth, and currently only, wife.