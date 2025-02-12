‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Claims He Wasn’t Meant to Know Ex Had Moved

Sister Wives star Kody Brown only learned about ex-wife Janelle Brown’s move to North Carolina by accident. In the Feb. 2 episode of the TLC show, Kody claimed he only learned Janelle would be leaving town after one of his kids told him.

“I don’t know how to explain this,” Kody said seriously. “It was never intended for me to know that Janelle was moving.” He continued, “One of my children, at their admission, slipped up and told me,” revealing that the child, whom he didn’t name, asked him “Please don’t repeat that or pretend you never heard it.”

On Janelle’s side, she insisted that she wasn’t keeping her move from Kody a secret on purpose, but simply didn’t see why she needed to inform him. “I didn’t tell Kody,” said the reality personality, who split from Kody in December 2022. “I didn’t see any reason to tell him. Our lives are not overlapping in any way. It just didn’t really feel like it was any of his business what I was doing.”

Janelle had been looking at properties in Montana earlier in the season alongside her daughter Maddie, whom she shares with Kody, saying that she wanted to be closer to her former sister wife Christine Brown Woolley, but didn’t mind being away from her now-ex, his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, or her former sister wife Meri Brown.

Kody, meanwhile, had a more optimistic viewpoint about the future of his former plural family. “I kind of look at Meri still as a friend and I’m sure both of us will mutually get back to that place,” he said in the Feb. 2 episode after Meri confirmed their separation in January 2023. “I hope that Meri and I will just be friends.”

As for Christine, Kody said he has no bad blood with his ex, who got remarried in October 2023 to David Woolley. “I hear about Christine falling in love and getting married and stuff like this and I’m like, ‘Well, good on Christine,’” Kody said. As for Janelle, Kody noted, “Janelle was a different story. I always thought … I just felt like Janelle and I could have worked it out.”