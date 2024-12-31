‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Debuts New Boyfriend 2 Years After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown’s got a new man! The Sister Wives star was decking the halls (presumably) with a new beau. “It’s a Christmas miracle! #MysteryMan #LifeIsGood @papabrandon1005,” she wrote in an Instagram post tagging him.

Since leaving her poly marriage, Meri has dated others. She previously dated a man Amo but they split a few months later. “He just wasn’t my person,” Meri told PEOPLE. “We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn’t my person.”

She recently told People that she was “dating non-exclusively.” It appears now things are definitely solid between her and Brandon.

This news comes amid the TLC series airing and Meri revealing she won’t return to using her maiden name despite her and Kody’s divorce. They wed in 1990.

“We’ve talked about it a lot. It’s like, OK, I am connected to Kody Brown by having his last name, but at the same time, that’s all anybody knows me as. That’s all I know myself as for the past 34 years,” Meri told PEOPLE exclusively. “I definitely wouldn’t ever change it back to my maiden name. That would be weird for me. I only had that for 19 years. This one I’ve had for 34, so it would be weird on that level.”

But she’s not against getting married again and even jokes it may work in her favor. “Hopefully, his last name also is not Brown,” she said. “We go with Black or White, we were thinking of all the last names that are colors,” she added, before topping it off in time for a holiday jest, adding, “It would be funny to just be Meri Christmas.” Meri officially divorced in 2014 before he went on to legally wed his fourth wife, Robyn Brown so that he could adopt her children from her previous marriage.