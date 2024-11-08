‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Stars Janelle and Tina Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Clip: ‘What’s Yours Is Mine’

Josh and Janelle’s marriage might not survive their move to Florida. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of I Love a Mama’s Boy, Josh’s mom Tina goes head to head with Janelle after she pushes back on the idea of her tagging along and living in a mother-in-law suite in their new home.

“I obviously just want this house to be ours – without Tina around,” Janelle tells the camera. “Of course, yes, she can come and visit. But that is all I want – her to visit and then go back. But I think Josh is very easily influenced. She has her claws into him tight.”

As Tina details the kitchenette she’d like in her mother-in-law suite, Janelle asks her husband what he has to say to his mom’s request. Wordlessly, Josh shrugs, despite his own desire to live apart from his mother for the first time in his life.

“You’re not getting it, OK?” Tina jumps in. “He told me to make myself at home, make myself comfortable, tell him what I need.” Janelle fires back, “No, this is not what we need. This is not what I need.”

But Tina insists, “What is yours is mine, OK?” Janelle is taken aback, parroting, “What is yours is mine? You are not his wife!” Tina hits back, “I know that. I’m his mother! I came first.”

Josh interjects that maybe Janelle should “take a breather” before they finish the conversation, to which she responds, “Maybe you should take a breather and wake the f-k up, dude.”

Tina, meanwhile, is convinced that Janelle is “really off-base” with her handling of the situation, telling the camera that her daughter-in-law is “gonna ruin relationships” not only with her but with Josh, whom she says is “getting very upset with this squabbling” between his mom and his wife.

Tina tells Janelle that she feels like she’s being thrown out “like a piece of trash” as she and Josh plan to move closer to Janelle’s family in Florida, but Janelle thinks Tina is more upset she won’t be able to insert herself in her son’s marriage. “I have an idea. How about in the primary bedroom, you and Josh can sleep there, and I won’t even freaking live here,” she states, storming out as Tina calls her a “b-ch.”

“I’m caught in the middle again,” Josh laments to the camera. “This is standard for me, but I don’t like to go against my mom. So really [Janelle’s] gonna have to get on board, and I hope that she can because I don’t want it to ruin our family.”

I Love a Mama’s Boy airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.