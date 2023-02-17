'Sister Wives' Star Admits She's 'Finally Happy' After Ditching Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has admitted that she's "finally happy" after ditching Kody Brown. In a post on Instagram, Christine shared a video of her and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, dancing together. In the post's caption, the reality TV star wrote, "I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen," then adding hashtags for "dancing through life," "love of my life," "feeling good," "finally happy," and "this is my year."

Christine revealed her relationship with Wooley on Valentine's Day, sharing some photos of them together and introducing him to all her fans and followers. "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this." In this post, she added hashtags for "blessed," "soulmate," "feeling good," "love my life," and "partner."

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Previously, speaking to PEOPLE, Christine shared that Janelle was the person she received the most support from through her and Kody's split. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go." After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard."

"It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well," she continued, then going on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."