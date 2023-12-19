'Sister Wives': Get Your First Look at Christine Brown and David Woolley's Emotional Two-Part Wedding Special

Get your tissues ready for an emotional Sister Wives wedding special! Christine Brown's October nuptials with husband David Woolley will be the subject of a two-part wedding special, kicking off Sunday, Jan. 7 on TLC – and now fans have a first look at what's to come. The tears and the champagne are flowing as Christine ties the knot with Woolley following the end of her plural marriage to Kody Brown, with former sister wife Janelle Brown standing by her side on the big day.

"The fact that they are openly affectionate soothes that wound that Kody inflicted," Janelle observes in the trailer of the lovebirds, who first met on a dating website in 2022. Not in attendance at the celebration was Christine and Janelle's former sister wife Meri Brown, who admits in the trailer that she knows Christine is getting married "soon" but doesn't have any other details.

Also weighing in on Christine's wedding are her ex-husband Kody Brown and his only current wife, Robyn Brown. "I knew David and Christine were gonna get married," Kody says. "She made the accusation that I had-" It's then that Robyn cuts him off, asking, "Aren't we just so happy for them?" When Kody insists he's just trying to tell "the whole story," Robyn repeats, "We're just so happy for them."

No one could be happier, however, than Christine and her family. "I'm excited to say, 'I do,' and [David is] excited to say, 'I do,' to anything I want," the new bride teases, as footage of the stunning Moab, Utah celebration plays. "I'm overwhelmed with happiness," she tells Woolley, who gushes, "It's like I feel like I've known you my whole life."

(Photo: Dani Sork Photo)

Part one of Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding premieres Sunday, Jan. 7, with the second part airing the following week on Sunday, Jan. 14. "After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life – David Woolley," the special's description reads. "After a year-long courtship, they are getting married! Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Utah, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having."

Prior to her marriage to Woolley, Christine was one of Kody's four wives before leaving the plural marriage in 2021 after 25 years together. Christine and Kody are parents to daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and son Paedon. Part one of Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding premieres Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, with part two airing at the same time the following week on Sunday, Jan. 14.