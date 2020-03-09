‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown and Kody Reach Boiling Point in Intense Fight Over Home

Are Kody and Robyn Brown on the rocks? As the Sister Wives family clashes over their new living situation in Flagstaff, Arizona, Robyn’s hesitance has the plural family’s patriarch considering “dissolving the partnership” with her in order to go through with his plan to buy a home. In Sunday’s episode of the TLC show, Kody sparks a serious reaction from Robyn and her children when he reveals the house they’re living in right now has been sold, forcing them to vacate in 60 days without a full plan as to where they’ll go next.

“We’re having a really hard time trying to find a rental. I don’t know what to do at this point,” Robyn explained to her shocked kids.

“We’re not finding a rental, I’m sorry. We’re going to make an offer on a house, we’re gonna buy a house,” Kody chimed in. “Mom doesn’t like it and I haven’t talked her into it yet.”

Robyn clearly wasn’t on board, adding, “Well, we don’t have to do that, we have a little bit of time to keep looking for a rental.”

To the cameras later, Robyn seemed to resent Kody giving the children news of the move without first settling on a solution. “I guess Kody decided to tell the kids he wants to buy, so…” Robyn said, with Kody adding, “It’s not a matter of wanting love, it’s a matter of there is only one choice here provided.”

Clearly getting angry with her husband’s determination, Robyn said, “God is not limited by the rules of this earth, and if he wants to provide the rental when he provides it, it’ll be fine.”

The two truly got heated going back and forth about what message they were getting from God, with Kody snapping back, “I’m not saying that he can’t do that. I’m saying that he’s telling us to do something else.”

“He’s not telling me that,” Robyn responded huffily.

The disagreement even prompted Kody to reveal he was thinking about “dissolving the partnership” with his wife in order to freely purchase the house.

But Robyn has shown no plans of changing her mind, saying the home purchase would set back the whole family on their overall plan. “It will set us back as far as moving out to Coyote Pass, I don’t know why he’s saying it might,” Robyn said. “It’s not just affecting me and my kids if we were to buy and delay, it’s like affecting the whole family.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC