'Sister Wives' New Season Premiere Date Announced

✖

The Brown family is back on Sister Wives with more drama than ever as Kody Brown tries to get wives Christine, Robyn, Janelle and Meri on the same page about their living situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. TLC announced Tuesday that a new season of the hit show following the polygamous family will premiere Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET, hinting at what's to come in this next chapter of the Browns' lives.

Talking to each of his wives about Christine's desire to pack up and move to Utah, Kody gets a "resounding no" from each of them, the network revealed. "When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can’t even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears," according to the season description.

Meanwhile, COVID protocols are creating tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn as their differing opinions start to cause real issues. "As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays," according to the network. "Both Janelle and Christine’s families refuse to follow Kody’s COVID rules. Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future."

Meri, who has struggled with her romantic relationship with Kody for years following her catfishing scandal, still isn't finding the romance with her husband, but "seems to be doing better" and managing the drama within the family well. In July, Meri took to Instagram to share she had been working on empowering herself despite being "fully manipulated" in some circumstances.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING? Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up," she wrote. "Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it." Despite all of that, Meri teased that her "power stance" was on. "I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this! I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter," she wrote. Don't miss the return of Sister Wives on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.