'Sister Wives' Star Defends Kody Brown Over Wife's Move to 'Off-The-Gird' RV

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown defended her husband Kody Brown after an Instagram troll criticized him for allowing her to live "off-the-grid." Janelle, 52, announced late last month that she moved out of her rental home to live in an RV on the Brown family's Coyote Pass, Arizona property. The critic was "a little disturbed" that Kody, 52, would "just sit there and let" Janelle "live like that."

On Thursday, Janelle shared a photo of the new batteries she got for her RV after fans were concerned about her having access to utilities. "Huge upgrade and improvement in storage and time between generator runs. Especially with increasing solar panel count as well," she wrote, adding the hashtag "off-grid." The Instagram user claimed that although they understood Janelle chose to live in the RV, there "is no way in hell I would let things get to the point where my wife would have to live out of a camper." They asked Janelle why she wasn't getting support from Kody's other wives and said she was "basically homeless." They later added, "I get this is comfortable for you, but it looks really bad from the outside."

In response, Janelle said Kody had nothing to do with her decision, notes InTouch Weekly. "My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this," she wrote. "I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to. I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard."

Back on June 27, Janelle announced she was going to move to the Coyote Pass property and live on an RV while waiting for their homes to be constructed. She said it was becoming too expensive to stay in her Flagstaff rental home and decided to try out living off the grid. "Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite," she wrote at the time. "Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!" Since then, she has shared several updates on RV life with her fans.

When Sister Wives launched on TLC in 2010, the Brown family lived in Lehi, Utah. They later moved to Las Vegas, then moved to Arizona in 2018. Their plan was to live in separate homes on the Coyote Pass property, but they couldn't sell their Las Vegas homes right away and there were construction delays in Arizona that forced them to live in rented homes.

The series stars Kody and his four wives, Meri, 50, Janelle, Christine, 49, and Robyn, 42. Kody and Janelle have six children together - Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16. The Brown family has a combined 18 children, three sons-in-law, and three grandchildren.