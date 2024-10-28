‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is back, and with a new face. Blac Chyna is joining the VH1 franchise. The brand new season premieres on Monday, November 18 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. The show returns after a series rating high, with the Season 5 finale as the show’s highest rated episode in the show’s history. Season 6 will also feature Bobby Lytes, Brooke Valentine, Chyng Diamond, Estelita, Eliza Reign, Marcus Black, Miami Tip, Ray J., and Princess Love.

Chyna, real name Angela White, is on a spiritual journey as she puts her sobriety first. She relocated to Miami to support her Grammy Award-winning boyfriend Derrick Milano as he transitions from a behind-the-scenes hitmaker to a recording artist. He recently proposed to her during an on-stage performance.

Rapper Trina surprised all by announcing she’s a wife. She’s putting family first after the loss of her beloved mother, and focusing on remaining the queen of Miami and balancing it all.

Trick Daddy has a new lease on life after a near death experience. He’s also desiring love but his ongoing issues with his estranged wife Joy Young and brewing family drama jeopardizes the peace he’s working hard to maintain.

Amara Le Negra is trying to settle into single life, but the trailer shows she’s engulfed in a love triangle that ends with Princess Love slapping her. Is she trying to push up on Love’s estranged husband Ray J? Simultaneously, she still has the internet guessing the status of her relationship with Safaree Samuels.

Shay Johnson’s decision to remain with the father of her daughter has her family in a bad place. But this season, more secrets unravel, and she may have to lean on them more than ever.

Florence El Luche is fresh off a divorce and putting her career first. But unexpected issues with a cast member derails things.

Zoey Brinxx’s album is finished. Now, a rocky relationship with her manager-boyfriend Kelvin threatens all of her hard work.