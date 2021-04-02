'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Confused Over His Relationship With Wife Janelle Following COVID-19 Separation

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of strain on nearly every family, and the Browns from Sister Wives are no different. Kody Brown's four wives -- Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn -- had to keep their families separated in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the family, and Kody travelled between the households. However, he spent most of his time with Robyn, as their children together are the youngest. In a new episode clip shared by Us Weekly, Kody is seen preparing to visit his wife Janelle and their three of their six kids after being apart for a whole month.

"I’ve missed you so much. I was having so much anxiety coming here," Kody said to Janelle as they hug in the preview clip. "It’s nice to see you." Janelle admitted to having anxiety over their reunion as well, and in a confessional, Kody says, "We’ve been apart so long, what are we?" However, Kody quickly puts any doubts to rest. "It’s funny. We see each other, we start to laugh at each other kind of because we know," he explained. "We're fine!" Janelle chimed in as they giggle together. "I felt almost immediately, we’re right back in the game," Kody added.

According to Janelle, their children began to get especially angry about Kody's extended absence. "I think at the first, it was kind of, whatever, just a couple of weeks, no big deal," she explained. "But then as it started to get closer to the end, they were kind of like, 'This is dumb. This is really dumb and dad’s going to ruin the family.'" While Kody is seen rolling his eyes at this statement, Janelle holds her ground. "This is how they were feeling," she said. "They were alarmed. They were alarmed that somehow, we’re going to wreck the family."

Because of the age of her children, Kody spent most of his time with Robyn, a situation which Robyn recently expressed guilt about. "I was feeling, like, bad," she told Us Weekly. "I was feeling not right. This is not fair. I mean, I chose this lifestyle for a reason and when things are out of whack, it bothers me."

Robyn explained that she understood why they had to have those restrictions in place to protect themselves from COVID, but that it was a difficult thing for the usually close family. "I know that they were making choices that they felt comfortable with as far as traveling and having people in the home," she said. "Making it so that Kody was not able to go see them."