'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals How She Handles Meri, Kody Marriage Drama

The popularity of the TLC reality show Sister Wives is largely due to the complicated relationship dynamics that ensue in a polygamist family. In the latest season, the main source of drama has been the breakdown of Kody Brown's relationship with his first wife, Meri. In a new interview with Us Weekly, third wife Christine Brown opened up about how "her heart breaks" for Kody and Meri, and also explained that she tries to "shield" the younger kids from their relationship problems so they don't "know the extent of it."

Brown has 18 children between his four wives, including 6 with Christine. "I want them to just live in a little bubble with regards to our show a little bit," Christine said regarding her younger kids, explaining that "it’s hard for them" when "they see the relationship stuff." Christine does think that "the older kids might watch the episodes." Christine admitted to being taken aback by some of the darker moments between Kody and Meri, explaining that "it’s just a bunch of little, tiny moments, just between the two [of them]."

Ultimately, she tries not to pay attention to the relationship segments on the show. "I’ll turn the volume down lower and things like that. Just because it is difficult. It is hard," she revealed. "Honestly, the whole thing’s been kind of sad." In February, Meri declared that the marriage was "dead." However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Meri revealed that "they were in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening," and that she was committed to doing the work of repairing their relationship.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through," And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now," Meri explained. "For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up. I'm just going to keep at it, you know? Ebb and flows in the relationship... I think that's just kind of normal." That being said, Kody seems to be more settled on the idea that their relationship is done, citing the fact that they only see each other "once in a blue moon" and they even "quit dating."

"There's just been nothing going on between me and Meri," he explained in an episode. "She interacts with the family for the holidays and the birthdays, we get together once in a while, I see Meri once in a blue moon, but we quit dating and that's just probably because I quit calling her to say, 'Let's go do something.'"