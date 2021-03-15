'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He's Being 'Passed Around' His 4 Wives 'Like a Rag Doll' During Pandemic

✖

Kody Brown is opening up about life amid the coronavirus pandemic. During Sunday night's all-new episode of TLC's Sister Wives, Brown got candid about the struggles his family was facing as the world adapted social distancing and self-quarantining guidelines, with Brown revealing that due to the fact his wives – Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn – all live in separate households.

Taking place amid the onset of the pandemic and amid the first recorded case in the family’s new city of Flagstaff, Arizona, Brown, who is father to 18 children, acknowledged that due to his family's living situation, he was "the most dangerous person in the whole family when it comes to COVID," because he "could spread it from house to house," according to PEOPLE. The possible danger he presented to his family proved to cause some disagreement in the family, as not everyone was on the same page when it came to how their family should operate amid the pandemic.

"You pick your side, literally. There's almost a divide, like, 'Oh, we need to quarantine right now,' and others who are going, 'You know what, why don't we spread it around so we can all check and see if we're immune ... or if we're going to get it,'" Brown said, though he did not reveal which of his wives said what.

As the episode continued, it was revealed the Janelle – who shares Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah with Kody – ultimately came to the decision to not have Brown visit her home, leading to conference call with the other wives to discuss the topic. Janelle explained that she came to her decision because she posed a "risk point for exposure. I think maybe I better not have Kody even come, because if for some reason we ended up infected, he would then bring it to all of you guys." Christine then went on to suggest that after staying at one of their houses "for a few days," Brown then "move onto the next house for a couple of days" as long as nobody was showing symptoms of the virus and family members take extra precautions. The suggestion made Brown admit that he felt "like I'm being passed around like a rag doll now."

Brown, who noted that he would be the only one to end up having "any exposure to any of the rest of the family," went on to tell his wives, "each family is basically quarantined at home, so to speak, with the exception of getting the groceries, getting gas, getting the essentials, and then social-distancing in that place." He added that at the time, it wasn't "a made decision" just yet, and rather one that he would have to think about a little longer, admitting to the cameras that "we're literally getting to a place where it feels like we're every house for themselves, every mother for themselves."