'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Admits to 'Delusional World' With Christine

Kody Brown has found himself living in a "delusional world" when it comes to the shocking revelation that one of his wives, Christine Brown, has decided to leave him after nearly three decades and six children together. The Sister Wives star grapples with the break in his family while celebrating daughter Ysabel's graduation and birthday.

Kody admits the family celebration makes him feel like he's in a "delusional world" as he sees how happy everyone is together. "This evening has gone off without a hitch. It's been wonderful, and I think Ysabel has felt special," Kody says in an Entertainment Tonight sneak peek of Sunday's episode of the TLC show. "I'm just blue. We will never be there again. If we really go through with this is, as Christine is leaving, is she really going to leave? I'm living in a delusional world where [I'm] wishing that Christine wouldn't leave."

Wife Robyn is on the same page. "We're in this moment, we're having a nice time, how is this wrong? How does this not work for everybody?" she wonders. "Why isn't this something worth fighting for? Why isn't this something worth staying for? I don't know, I'm just one of those people who hopes, constantly, that maybe something will spark for someone and go, 'Oh, this is worth figuring out, sticking around,' [because] I would look at it and think that. It could make Christine feel like, 'Hey, this is worth staying for.'"

Meri Brown also ponders why the family can't stay together like this. "You know, when I look at days like this when we're all together, and we're all smiling and setting the crap aside like, why can't we do that?" she asks. "Why can't we work on the things that we need to work on between each other? We're not doing justice to our family ... I'm devoted to doing what I need to do. I know that not everybody is."

Janelle Brown, however, feels "not very optimistic" that happy days like this will be plentiful in the days to come, and Christine admits it's just been too long since Kody spent time with Ysabel. "Kody is not one to hide his emotions," she says. "He's more, like, gonna show you how he's feeling, and I think he's just super sad. And it's bittersweet. He loves Ysabel. And he hasn't spent enough time with her, and I think he's probably realizing that." Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.