'Sister Wives' Star Reportedly Won't Ever Leave Kody Brown Despite Constant Drama

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown will reportedly never leave Kody Bown, despite the ongoing drama within the family. Janelle is still close to Christine Brown, who split with Kody in November 2021. Kody, 53, and Janelle, also 53, have been in a "spiritual union" since January 1993 and share six children together.

"Janelle, I do not believe will ever leave Kody," an insider told InTouch Weekly on Sunday. "Janelle is perfectly content with the relationship they've always had and it's never changed, and it's always been the way it is and he respects her... She and Kody are best friends." The insider claims Janelle is "secure with herself."

The source's insistence that Janelle will stick by Kody's side is surprising since she is close to Christine, 50. They have even vacationed with their children together since Christine announced her separation from Kody. Christine might try "to pull people away," but "nobody" can convince Janelle to leave Kody, the source claimed.

"Janelle and Christine have a close relationship because they're friends and grew up raising kids together essentially," the insider said. "[But] Christine can't convince anyone of anything, especially Janelle... Janelle's not that type of person. However, Christine does want Kody to burn." The insider also believes Meri Brown, another sister wife who has had trouble with Kody, will never publicly announce a split from Kody unless she finds a "new man."

Although Christine announced her split from Kody almost a year ago, the split is now playing out for audiences on Sister Wives Season 17. "I just can't imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks," Janelle told Christine in the Oct. 2 episode. "You've just been so much, like, the fabric of everything." She also told Christine she was "front and center in all [her] memories."

In an episode that aired last month, Christine said she would "always love" Robyn Brown because her daughter Mykelti has a close relationship with her. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."

Kody is only in a legal marriage with Robyn, with whom he shares two children. He was previously legally married to Meri from 1990 to 2014, but they divorced so Kody could legally adopt Robyn's three children from a previous marriage. Kody also has one child with Meri and six children with Christine.