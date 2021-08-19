'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Angers Fans After Missing Important Family Event

✖

Is there more trouble brewing in the Sister Wives family? One of Kody Brown's wives, Janelle Brown, shared on Instagram that she was able to reunite with her six children -- Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16 -- and their spouses, posting a picture of the crew full of smiles. "So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend," she wrote. "Was so happy so many of the kids could come. Mykelti, Tony, and baby Avalon aren’t in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby. She is the cutest thing. Her hair and rolls are the best." She also added a hashtag wondering when her kids had become adults.

However, her followers couldn't help but mention a notable absence: Kody was not in attendance. "Where's Kody?" commented one fan. "He’s a narcissist. All of his wives deserve better," another replied. "Did your husband go?" inquired another person in the comments.

While Kody has admitted on Sister Wives that pandemic separation has exacerbated many of the problems in his relationships with his wives, especially Meri Brown, Janelle defended Kody on Instagram as recently as July. Janelle announced in June that she moved out of her rental home to live in an RV on the Brown family's Coyote Pass, Arizona property. The critic was "a little disturbed" that Kody would "just sit there and let" Janelle "live like that."

Janelle shared a photo of the new batteries she got for her RV after fans were concerned about her having access to utilities. "Huge upgrade and improvement in storage and time between generator runs. Especially with increasing solar panel count as well," she wrote, adding the hashtag "off-grid." The Instagram user claimed that although they understood Janelle chose to live in the RV, there "is no way in hell I would let things get to the point where my wife would have to live out of a camper." They asked Janelle why she wasn't getting support from Kody's other wives and said she was "basically homeless." They later added, "I get this is comfortable for you, but it looks really bad from the outside."

In response, Janelle said Kody had nothing to do with her decision, notes InTouch Weekly. "My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this," she wrote. "I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to. I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard."

On June 27, Janelle announced she would move to the Coyote Pass property and live in an RV while waiting for their homes to be constructed. She said it was becoming too expensive to stay in her Flagstaff rental home and decided to try out living off the grid. "Lots to do out here on the land, so I figured why not be onsite," she wrote at the time. "Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned; this is about to get real!" Since then, she has shared several updates on RV life with her fans.