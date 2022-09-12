'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Slams Kody Brown's Claims Amid Split

Sister Wives Season 17 debuted on Sunday night, and the big episode found Christine Brown slamming her former husband Kody Brown's claims about intimacy. Amid their split, Christine and Kody were seen arguing over the nature of their relationship in the season premiere of the family's hit TLC series, per ET. Among the couple's most significant divides, is the notion that Christine understood Kody did not want to have a sexually intimate relationship with her, but he seemed to refute this idea.

In a confessional interview, Christine stated that "months ago" she and Kody had a conversation about their relationship and, in that dialogue, she claims Kody told her "he wasn't attracted to me anymore and we were not going to have an intimate marriage anymore." When the two spoke face-to-face Kody addressed the intimacy claims by saying, "I just shrugged my shoulders. I didn't tell you it was over." Christine replied, "I don't want to be married to a guy who's just shrugging his shoulders when I'm asking him if we're going to have an intimate marriage... Bulls— that." Kody hit back, saying, "I shrug my shoulders because I'm not going to be fooling around with a woman who's talking about leaving me," insisting that perceived rejection was the motivation behind his response.

In a separate interview, Christine explained that she felt her relationship with Kody was contingent upon her relationships with her sister wives. "If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me then I just can't be myself. He's just not attracted to me. I can count on my hand how many times he told me I was beautiful, and I don't think that has anything to do with my sister wives," she said. "That's just what it comes down to. I think he has a favorite wife and that's why all of this is like it is. And apparently I'm not treating her well enough so there's nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he's asking from me is ridiculous."

Finally, choosing not to mince words any longer, Christine outright said, "I feel like to Kody, Robyn's more important, certainly than I am. And I've been a third wheel for years now. And I know it and everybody knows it. It's sad and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn't as important. It's not. No matter what he says it isn't." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.