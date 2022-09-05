'Sister Wives' Star Teases 'More to the Story' With Family Shakeup in New Season

Sister Wives is still preparing for the premiere of the show's 17th season, something that didn't seem in the cards a few years back. But the TLC hit is returning, and it is returning with Kody Brown's flock in distress.

Meri Brown is doing her part to drum up some excitement for the new season, teasing that the story holds "so much more" as the season heats up. Fans were swift with their curiosity over what Brown could mean. She also curiously labeled her current location as Utah, not Arizona where the clan moved.

"WAIT!!! You're in Utah??? Did you finally leave!!!!!???" one user asked. "No ring???? Hummm," another added. "Oh my...this is exciting!" a third wrote.

The cryptic post carries some weight, which Meri Brown is likely well-informed about. It comes after Christine Brown revealed she had left Kody Brown and was no longer his spiritual wife.

"I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife," Brown said in a season 17 trailer about Christine's exit. "I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years."

Now fans are likely feeling like Meri Brown is on her way out too, but this is nothing new for the reality star. Meri Brown was Kody Brown's first legal wife, marrying in 1990. He would then spiritually marry his second wife Janelle in 1993, followed by Christine in 1994 and Robyn in 2010. Meri Brown and Kody Brown legally divorced and remained her husband's spiritual wife, while legally marrying Robyn to allow the couple to adopt her kids.

Brown has been rumored to be on the outs with Kody Brown for years now. She's always been labeled the wildcard and she was considered out when she was embroiled in a catfishing situation. She also has increasingly taken solo adventures, trips, cruises, and other activities without her family involved. Most recently, she took up boxing.