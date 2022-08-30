Christine Brown Reveals Which 'Sister Wives' Star Was 'Supportive From the Get-Go'

Christine Brown has revealed which of her fellow Sister Wives stars was "supportive from the get-go" of her decision to leave her husband Kody Brown. Speaking to PEOPLE, Christine shared that her now-former sister wife Janelle was the person she received the most support from. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go."

After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well." She then went on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."

The forthcoming seventeenth season of Sister Wives is bringing some high tensions to a boiling point with a new teaser trailer revealing Christine moving out of Kody's house and exiting the plural marriage. The new season debuts in about a month, and if the new teaser that TLC released on Monday is any indication, the Brown family is continuing to unravel. Among the revelations is that Christine and Kody's relationship appears to be irreparable.

While sitting for a Sister Wives confessional, Christine shares how she has "decided to leave," stating, "I'm gonna leave Kody." She is also seen telling him to his face, admitting, "It's been heartbreaking being your wife for years." Later, Christine returns to the confessional: "I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife." Christine previously announced that she'd separated from Kody, in November 2021, so Sister Wives fans are finally getting to see the events and conversations that led up to the split. The pair had been together for 25 years and share six children together.

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seem to have possibly separated in late 2020. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. She and Kody split in later 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. Sister Wives Season 17 premieres Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.