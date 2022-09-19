'Sister Wives' Stars Vacation in Hawaii Together, Possibly Hinting at Another Marriage Change

Two Sister Wives stars are taking a Hawaiian vacation together, possibly hinting at another change in the polygamy family's marriage. Christine and Janelle Brown took off to the Aloha State for some fun in the sun, while also doing work as ambassadors for Plexus, a vitamin and supplement company. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister. So excited," Janelle wrote in a social media post. "We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."

The new season of Sister Wives recently kicked off on TLC, and finds Christine confronting the end of her relationship with Kody. Interestingly, Christine — Kody's third wife — previously spoke out about how she's grown closer to Janelle — Kody's second wife — in the wake of her split from their husband. Speaking to PEOPLE, ahead of the Sister Wives Season 11 premiere, Christine shared that Janelle was the person she received the most support from. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go."

After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well." She then went on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seem to have possibly separated in late 2020. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. She and Kody split in later 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. Sister Wives Season 11 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, and is also available to stream on Discovery+.