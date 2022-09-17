'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Has Dinner out in Wake of Split From Kody Brown

By Andrew Roberts

Christine Brown hasn't forgotten about her family despite her decision to leave her ex-husband Kody Brown. Wednesday saw the former Brown have dinner with former sister wife Janelle Brown's son, Hunter Brown.

"Total splurge on dinner last night! [Steak 44] had the most incredible food. Every bite was amazing! Just celebrating life and super lucky to be in the same city as [Hunter]," Brown in the caption of the post on Instagram. The pair are smiling ear-to-ear and putting in a hefty check judging by the spread they've ordered.

According to PEOPLE, Hunter is a half-brother to Christine Brown's six children with Kody Brown. The 26-year-old is the sixth child for Kody, who has a total of 18 children, including Christine's son Paedon, daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gewndlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Christine Brown was in a 26-year-plural marriage with Kody Brown and his three other wives. Christine Brown was never the legal wife in the relationship but stood as a spiritual wife alongside Janelle and Meri Brown. Robyn Brown is Kody's legal wife, married after he divorced Meri Brown to legally adopt Robyn's kids.

It isn't a surprise that Christine was hanging out with Hunter while in the same area. She and Hunter's mother, Janelle, are very close despite the exit. "Janelle and I are really good friend," Christine Brown told PEOPLE. "She's been supportive from the get-go."

The same can't be said about the relationship with her other former sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years," she adds. "As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."

Her decision to leave carried a lot of weight beyond a 26-year relationship. "That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well," Brown said. Still, it is positive to see that she can still maintain a close relationship with some family members.

