'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Makes Dig at Ex Kody While on Her Honeymoon

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently made a dig at her ex, Kody, while on her honeymoon with her new husband David Woolley. On Instagram, Christine shared a series of pictures of herself and Woolley at Disneyland. In the caption she wrote, "I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma. I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life." Christine also added a number of hashtags, including one for "karma."

The "karma" references are a clear slam toward Kody, who used the word against Christine in a recent episode of Sister Wives. During the episode, Kody chastised Christine for "feeding flames in a civil war," adding, "I think she's got some terrible karma coming." Many of Christine's followers picked up on the slight, with one commenting, "Lol!!! I busted out laughing at last night's episode when Kody made the karma reference!!!" Someone else added, "Hahaha!! The Kody karma reference is golden!! Live your life girl. Happiness looks amazing on you!!"

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990 and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Christine previously took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers all about her new beau — in the wake of her split from Kody Brown — back in February. "I just have to tell you. I am dating someone exclusively," she exclaimed. "He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind. He is everything I've been looking for." Initially following her and Kody's separation, Brown revealed that she was dating "for fun," seemingly not looking for anything serious. "That just keeps everything super-light because that's just who I am right now," she said at the time. "[I'm not interested in anything] romantic yet. That's way too fast. But dating for sure."

Previously, speaking to PEOPLE, Christine shared that Janelle was the person she received the most support from through her and Kody's split. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go." After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard."

"It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well," she continued, then going on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."