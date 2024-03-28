'Sister Wives': Garrison Brown's Sister Ysabel Remembers Her Brother After His Death

Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown is sharing her memories of her brother, Garrison Brown, three weeks after his death. The 20-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to mourn the loss of her brother, who died by suicide at the age of 25 on March 5.

In one photo, Ysabel can be seen being held by a very young Garrison when she was a baby, as the son of Kody and his ex, Janelle Brown, smiles directly into the camera. Another photo showed Garrison as an adult looking into the desert sky at night, and Ysabel set the more recent photo to the song "Ends of the Earth" by Lord Huron. "I love you forever and I'll miss you for always," she wrote.

Ysabel's tribute comes amid the many penned by Garrison's brothers and sisters since his passing. Also Tuesday, his brother Hunter Brown took to Instagram with a message about his brother that began with the opening line of a poem by David Romano. "When tomorrow starts without me...'" Hunter wrote, continuing, "I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life."

"I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones," the son of Janelle and Kody continued. "I would encourage you to do the same!" The 27-year-old ended his caption with a quote from the 2000 film Gladiator, concluding, "Now we are free... I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."

Garrison was found dead of apparent suicide on March 5 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle and Kody took to Instagram the day after their son's passing to confirm the news. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," their statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." Kody and Janelle are also parents to Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.