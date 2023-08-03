'Sister Wives' Fans Question TLC Renewing Series Amid Kody Brown Divorces

Sister Wives fans seem to be questioning TLC's decision to renew the series, amid the drama surrounding Kody Brown and his multiple divorces. In Touch reports that the network has received a bit of backlash on an Instagram post about the show going into its 18th season. The post shows Kody with his current and former spouses with an image of glass shattering around them.

"I think you mean Sister-less Wife!" one user exclaimed in the comments section, advocating for a series title change. Someone else added, "I think the series should have ended with Christine leaving cause alot happened last season. Why would there be a show anymore? There are no sister wives," another added, which yet another viewer chimed in saying, "For the love of God. PUT THE SHOW OUTTA IT'S MISERY!" Regardless of the critics, the show will go on when Sister Wives Season 18 begins on Aug. 20, on TLC.

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth — and only remaining — wife.

Previously, speaking to PEOPLE, Christine shared that Janelle was the person she received the most support from through her and Kody's split. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go." After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard."

"It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well," she continued, then going on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."