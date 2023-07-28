'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Goes International on Trip With Fiance David Wooley and Her Kids

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has set off on an international trip with her fiancé David Wooley, and her kids. On Instagram, the reality TV star shared a collection of photos from her European vacation in London, England. "What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Brown captioned the post.

Joining Brown and Wooley on the trip are her four daughters: 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown; 20-year-old daughter Ysabel Brown; 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron' and 28-year-old daughter Aspyn Thompson. Among the many adventures on their visit to London, the group climbed aboard a tourist bus and enjoyed a pint at a local pub. They also checked out the Underground, and took in a stage show.

Brown previously took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers all about her new beau — in the wake of her split from Kody Brown — back in February. "I just have to tell you. I am dating someone exclusively," she exclaimed. "He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind. He is everything I've been looking for." Initially following her and Kody's separation, Brown revealed that she was dating "for fun," seemingly not looking for anything serious. "That just keeps everything super-light because that's just who I am right now," she said at the time. "[I'm not interested in anything] romantic yet. That's way too fast. But dating for sure."

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Previously, speaking to PEOPLE, Christine shared that Janelle was the person she received the most support from through her and Kody's split. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go." After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard."

"It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well," she continued, then going on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."