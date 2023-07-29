'Sister Wives' Star's Son Slammed Kody Brown Before Divorce: 'No True Man of the House'

Sister Wives newest season was a hit for the first time in ages, likely fueled by the ongoing divorce drama with ex-sister wife Christine Brown and her fellow wives that followed her out of the door, Janelle and Meri Brown. Kody Brown is also having some emotional issues with sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown, but they might not be the last.

According to InTouch Weekly, his son with ex-wife Christine Brown, Paedon, seemed to take a shot at his father on TikTok. In the clip, Brown seemed to criticize his father openly through a telling quote.

"Any king that has to say, 'I am the king,' is no true king. Any man of the house that has to say, 'I'm the man of the house,' is no true man of the house," the 24-year-old said. "Me and my siblings say that my mom is a strong independent woman all the time. People tell me, 'Paedon, your mom, Christine, is a strong independent woman,' all the time. My mom does not claim to be a strong independent woman because she is a strong independent woman."

InTouch notes that fans of the family quickly weighed in and reacted to the subtle swipe. "Broooooooo can we count how many times Kody has to remind everyone 'he's the leader,'" one fan commented. "Your mom is a very strong, amazing woman. I'm so glad she stood her ground," another added.

The TikTok post comes ahead of the latest Sister Wives episode where Kody Brown can't help but make himself the slighted one during the show's confessionals. "This feels like a major injustice that's being done to me, and it galls me," Brown says. "I just can't let it go. I don't know why it's such a struggle. It's curling my toes."

"I need some grief counseling or something. I don't know what's going on here with my attachment," he continued. "I can't let go." He does manage to change course a bit and speak with Christine about the "anger."

"I just said, 'Christine, what do you want?' And you said, 'I just want to be free.' And I'm sorry I was so angry. ... I've had to do a lot of introspection. I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom," he told his former wife.

Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown before the start of the season back in November 2021. The couple had been together for over 25 years at that point, but she noted that they had "grown apart."