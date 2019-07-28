‘Sister Wives’ Fans Blast Meri Brown After Claims She’s Attempting to Profit off Wildfire

Sister Wives star Meri Brown was criticized by her fans for appearing to try to profit off a wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona by linking to her LuLaRoe website as she posted videos about evacuating. Brown told fans she was “freaking out” after learning about a wildfire being so close to her home in one post. In another post, she told fans she was having a “fire sale” to clear her shop.

Back on Sunday, July 21, Brown shared a video on her Instagram Story about trying to get her errands done because a wildfire was raging near her.

“Super efficient and getting lots done today until this forest fire started only about 15 miles from me,” she wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. “Don’t worry, I’m already freaking out … No seriously, I really am!”

On Tuesday, July 23, Brown said she received a “pre-evac notice,” adding, “Getting all valuables out! Oh, the stress!”

Brown also included a link to her online LuLaRoe clothing store.

“I’m shipping today, or it’s going in boxes into storage far away from the fire! … Since I’m boxing stuff up and moving it out anyway, I’d rather ship my inventory to you,” she wrote, before adding in another slide, “Clear my shop fire sale.”

Since the videos were posted on Brown’s Instagram Story and not her main Instagram pofile, fans had to take to Reddit to express their shock at Brown apparently using a natural disaster for profit.

“So tacky of her to use a natural disaster to peddle her mlm leggings,” one person wrote alongside hashtags, “get them while they’re hot” and “fire sale.”

“[Oh my God] I just jokingly commented that she should do a fire sale but she actually did. That’s awful,” another wrote.

“If her Lularoe all burned up, that would be one way to cash out ahead – claiming it all on insurance. That MLM isn’t letting anyone get refunds on returns anymore, and sales are down all over,” another wrote.

According to Incident Information System, the Museum Fire is now 46 percent contained, but still covers nearly 2,000 acres north of Flagstaff. AZCentral reports that Christmas Tree estates and areas north of Railhead west on Highway 89 are now at “Ready,” the first step in the “Ready, Set, Go” that Arizona county sheriffs are now using to let residents know when to evacuate their homes due to wildfire.

Meri has been selling LuLaRoe clothes for years, and even has the brand’s name in her Instagram user name. She recently announced that she plans to join her friends for another cruise to mark their personal sales goals and told fans the dates of their cruise so they can come along if they have an extra $630 to $1,250 to spare.

LuLaRoe has long been accused of being a pyramid scheme. Back in October 2017, a $1 billion class-action lawsuit was filed against the brand, which has denied the allegations. In January, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against LuLaRoe, claiming the company’s former bonus structure was a pyramid scheme.