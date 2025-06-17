‘Sister Wives’ Daughter Says Her Parents ‘Should Have Divorced’ Much Sooner

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s 23-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, knew her parents weren’t going to last from a young age.

The Sister Wives daughter revealed in a new interview with Teen Vogue that she thought her parents “should have divorced” much earlier than they ended up doing in 2021.

“I felt like they should have divorced for a while,” Gwendlyn told the outlet. “I remember one time as a kid, I saw them arguing, and my first thought was, I hope they get a divorce. What kid thinks that, right?”

In November 2021, Christine and Kody announced they had ended their spiritual marriage of 25 years. Christine was just the first of Kody’s wives to leave their plural family, with fellow sister wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also splitting with the TLC star in December 2022. Today, Kody is only married to wife Robyn Brown. Christine has since found love again, marrying David Woolley in October 2023.

Gwendlyn has been open about growing up in a plural family on television, telling Teen Vogue that she was initially “super into” filming Sister Wives when she was a child.

Not only did Gwendlyn get points at school for being on television, the TLC personality explained that she and her 18 siblings would compete for attention from the camera crew.

“We just got thrown into fame and thrown into money. And I stopped wanting and needing things,” she said of the show’s impact on her family’s finances. “Life is a lot easier for a kid that’s not going hungry. It was quite a blessing initially.”

Gwendlyn’s feelings started to shift when she started puberty, and the feeling of being constantly observed started to feel uncomfortable. “I couldn’t have a hard day. There wasn’t a lot of privacy,” she said of that time. “All that anger and all that publicity.”

“Oftentimes, I even wanted to be angry on camera. I think there were a few times that I probably [was],” she continued. “Even if as a kid, you want attention, you can look back at it as an adult and be like, ‘that poor kid.’ Also, poor me now.”