‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Shares Raw Truth About Kody Brown: ‘Makes Me Disgusted With Myself’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is getting real about her marriage to Kody Brown.



During Sunday’s one-on-one episode of the TLC series, Christine revealed an “embarrassing” truth about her marriage to Kody, which ended in 2021 after more than 25 years.



“So much of my life was so focused on [Kody], and it makes me disgusted with myself,” Christine told current husband David Woolley as they prepared for their chat with one-on-one host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan.

Comparing her previous marriage to her current partnership with Woolley, she continued, “You’re always here. You’re always a constant. And I always know when you’re here. I never knew when Kody would be around. He kept us always in suspense. But not really.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christine, who shares six children with Kody, admitted that her life “was just wrapped up in what Kody needed and what he wanted and what the family needed and wanted.”

“He didn’t just do whatever we were doing. We had to change what we were doing to accommodate him,” she continued to Krishnan later. “And that’s not okay. That’s not fair. That’s making it so our lives are focused on him.”

Christine Brown, former talent of TLC’s Sister Wives, on her wedding day to David Woolley in Moab, Utah. (Dani Sork Photo)

Admitting that it was “frustrating” to her looking back on her plural marriage to Kody, Christine added, “It’s embarrassing that I lived it.”

Kody, who is now just married to wife Robyn Brown after sister wives Janelle and Meri Brown followed in Christine’s footsteps when it comes to leaving their marriage, has since declared himself done with polygamy.

“I don’t want to be flippant with my answer because we were devoted to this, but I’m not interested in plural marriage anymore,” Kody told Robyn during an April episode of Sister Wives. “I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want that headache—the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust.”