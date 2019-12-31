‘Sister Wives’ Daughter Mariah Brown Heaps Praise on Fiancee Audrey Kriss on Her Birthday

Mariah Brown is feeling seriously blessed as the Sister Wives daughter celebrates fiancée Audrey Kriss’ 24th birthday. Monday, the daughter of Meri and Kody Brown took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the two beaming in matching denim jackets, gushing over her future wife in the caption.

“Cheers to 24 years & blessings for the next,” Brown began. “As we move into the next decade, i can’t wait to see what is in store for us, for you, and for our future. you are truly the light of my life and it’s my greatest gift that you were born twenty four years ago. i love you so. happiest birthday, my babylove.”

Brown was leaning a little extra on her love last week as she celebrated Christmas away from her family, revealing she was “feeling extra grateful” to have such a caring fiancée while admittedly “struggling a little bit” spending the holidays far from home.

“But i’m so grateful that audrey has given me another amazing family that i am so lucky and excited to spend quality time with,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Grateful i got a great partner with great parents / family.”

There’s plenty of the Brown daughter’s romance with Kriss to come on Season 14 of the TLC hit show, which premieres Sunday.

“The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been,” the official synopsis reads. “Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

“In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

Sister Wives Season 14 premieres on TLC Sunday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

