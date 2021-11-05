‘Sister Wives’ Star Reveals Why She Can’t Talk About Kody Brown Breakup

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has not revealed too much about her breakup from husband Kody Brown, and there’s a very simple reason for that. She can’t spoil the TLC show. On Wednesday, Brown confirmed on her LuLaRoe Facebook group page that the breakup will be covered in detail when the series returns.

“First off, I want to thank you for your ongoing support,” Brown, 49, wrote on Facebook, reports InTouch Weekly. “I know you probably have many questions for me, but because my leaving has been documented as part of our family’s show, most of your questions will be answered on our episodes. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors that Brown and Kody split surfaced last month after InTouch Weekly obtained a copy of the deed for Brown’s former home in Flagstaff, Arizona before the Sister Wives Season 16 trailer was released. Brown described herself as a “single woman” in the document. Brown listed the home for sale in August with a $725,000 asking price. Kody bought the home for $520,000 in September 2018, when the Brown family moved from the Las Vegas area to Arizona.

On Tuesday, Brown confirmed she and Kody are no longer together. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Brown now lives in Utah with Truely, her youngest daughter with Kody. Her other children and extended family also live in Utah. At the end of last season, the Brown family decided to build four separate homes on their new land in Coyote Pass, but Christine said she would rather move back to Utah. “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” Brown said in the latest Sister Wives trailer. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Christine Brown is one of Kody’s four wives. He first married Meri Brown in 1990, then Jenelle Brown in 1993. He married Christine in 1994 and Robyn Brown in 2010. Kody was legally married to Meri until their divorce in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. Sister Wives returns on TLC Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.