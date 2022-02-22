‘Siesta Key’ Returns With Explosive New Season, Watch the Trailer

Things on Siesta Key are heating up this summer as the hit MTV reality show returns for a brand new season on Thursday, March 10. The cracks in Juliette Porter’s fairytale romance with Sam Logan are beginning to show as cheating rumors swirl on both sides, and as the season trailer teases, “In Siesta Key, there’s always more to the story.”

“She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding it and lying about it,” Sam accuses in the trailer, as Porter declares, “I’m sorry that I hurt you, but am I sorry for doing what I need to do for myself? No.” There’s plenty of drama with other returning main cast members Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Chloe Trautman and Amanda Miller as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This summer in the Key is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close… and who you’ve outgrown,” MTV says of the new season, teasing “a few fresh faces” and “unexpected challenges and surprises” along the way. When it comes to Porter and Logan’s romance, it “turns out having it all doesn’t always equal happiness,” the network continues. “Juliette will have to choose between her relationship or herself as she continues to navigate growing a fashion empire and her thirst for independence.”

Meanwhile, Owens questions her choices as her business poses unforeseen challenges and her relationship hits a standstill, and Trautman continues her enlightened journey with a new man by her side who could finally be “the one.” Meanwhile, Hausburg has started her new life in Los Angeles, but is planning her dream wedding in Siesta Key, and Amanda is struggling to commit to a guy she’s finally found on her level when family life takes a turn.

Also unlucky in love is Garrett, who thinks he’s met his soulmate in Kenna Quesenberry, but his world is turned upside down when his closest friends voice their disapproval. Gomes, meanwhile, is stepping up to the plate of fatherhood, while trying to stay true to his own passions. There’s even more to be revealed this season, as the trailer teases even “more beneath the surface.” Siesta Key returns to MTV Thursday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET – catch up on previous seasons on Paramount+.